Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the March 31st total of 693,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 897.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $$2.16 during trading on Thursday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.16.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

