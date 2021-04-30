Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in April

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486. Straumann has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

