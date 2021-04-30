Analysts Expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vaccinex.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.86. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.