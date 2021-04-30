Genesis Vision 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.37 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.30 or 0.00017337 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $41.17 million and $3.37 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.