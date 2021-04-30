Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

