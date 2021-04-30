Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. NeoGenomics reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 513,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,829. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,640.95 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,528,000 after buying an additional 116,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,285,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after buying an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,808,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

