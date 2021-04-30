Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $43.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Terex stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 623,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -803.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

