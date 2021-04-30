Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.70. 3,070,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,932. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 47.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 153,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,530,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

