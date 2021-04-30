Head-To-Head Survey: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sandstorm Gold and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $13.26, indicating a potential upside of 74.95%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and NextSource Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 16.55 $16.40 million $0.09 84.22 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

