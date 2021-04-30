PumaPay (PMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $601,986.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and $601,986.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PumaPay is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

