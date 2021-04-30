Unification Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unification has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $21,401.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

