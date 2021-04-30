Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DESTQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 5,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Destination Maternity has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
About Destination Maternity
