Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DESTQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 5,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Destination Maternity has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

