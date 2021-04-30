MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNBEY remained flat at $$49.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 990. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

