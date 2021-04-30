Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE) Trading Up 25%

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYE)’s share price was up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Royal Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Royal Energy Resources, Inc produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. It provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke.

