Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 0.6%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.27. 165,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 250,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

FEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.01. The firm has a market cap of C$611.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.36.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$202.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

