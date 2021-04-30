Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) shares traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 2,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

