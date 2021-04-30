Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. 980,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

