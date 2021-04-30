Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.93 million.Calix also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.48.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 766,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

