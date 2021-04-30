RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RNR traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.06. The company had a trading volume of 794,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

