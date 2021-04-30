SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 933,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,722. The firm has a market cap of $567.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

