TagCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.00 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. TagCoin has a market cap of $169,154.07 and approximately $14.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TagCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TagCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,631.18 or 0.99963494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00043204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00206651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005668 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TagCoin Profile

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

TagCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TagCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TagCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.