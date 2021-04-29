DOWCOIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $14,613.07 and $23.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00077787 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOW is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

