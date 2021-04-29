Analysts Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.00. 49,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,360. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.