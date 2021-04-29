$4.07 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings of $4.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.79 and the highest is $4.38. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $16.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $16.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.41 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $525.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 58.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.63. 476,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

