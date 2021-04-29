LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%.

NYSE:LXU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.35. 454,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,093. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

