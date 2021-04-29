Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.07.

NASDAQ ROOT remained flat at $$10.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,348,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,767. Root has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

