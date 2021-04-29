Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Issues Earnings Results

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,179. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.