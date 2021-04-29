LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LexaGene stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.51. The company had a trading volume of 295,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,693. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.47 and a fifty-two week high of 1.22.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

