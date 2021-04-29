Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Drops By 83.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBCCF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. 3,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

