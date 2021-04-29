Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MAGE stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489. Magellan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.