Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAGE stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489. Magellan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

