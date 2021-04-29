ATC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $438,090.93 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 96.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 114.5% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $438,090.93 and approximately $100.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.88 or 0.00480670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002607 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.