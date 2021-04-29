Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.86.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Life Storage by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 117,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 219,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

