Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $319.98 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00068125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00081057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00817233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00097919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

