Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $47.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:BYD traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,659. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 60.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

