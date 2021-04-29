Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

Shares of MPX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 20,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $582.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

