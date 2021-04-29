Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sappi stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Sappi has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

