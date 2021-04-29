Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Increases By 193.1%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:HYT remained flat at $$11.94 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

