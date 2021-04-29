Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $890,705.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00362118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005719 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.