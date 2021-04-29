IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.73 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003852 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $5.73 billion and approximately $184.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00131639 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

