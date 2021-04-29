bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.71 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $10.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $21.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $112.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.69 million to $252.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $235.78 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.