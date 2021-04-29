bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $10.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $21.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $112.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.69 million to $252.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $235.78 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

