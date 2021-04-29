Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.72. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $17.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $677.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,678,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. The company has a market cap of $649.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.44, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $686.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.25. Tesla has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

