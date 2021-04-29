Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.13 to $16.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.66 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.98. 253,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,685. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $164.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

