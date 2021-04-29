Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $15.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.86. 12,096,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average of $213.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.88.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

