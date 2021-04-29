DATx Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $653,533.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00079812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00818239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About DATx

DATX is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

