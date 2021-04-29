Short Interest in Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Rises By 200.0%

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTUY remained flat at $$6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Motus has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.40.

About Motus

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

