Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.19. 754,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

