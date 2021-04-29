Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $26,393,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nokia by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,971,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,804,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 165,078,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,193,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

