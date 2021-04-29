Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,900 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the March 31st total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 425.6 days.

Shares of Haidilao International stock remained flat at $$6.50 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

