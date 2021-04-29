Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 228.3% in April

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the March 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. 18,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.