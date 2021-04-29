HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $447.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.